By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Max Baucus, the top tax legislator in the U.S. Senate, was named on Tuesday to serve on a deficit reduction super committee, possibly boosting prospects for serious tax and entitlement reform.

Baucus was tapped, along with fellow Democrats John Kerry and Patty Murray, to serve on the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, which markets are hoping will do more than kick tough tax and entitlement reform issues down the road.

The three were named by Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. Nine more appointees are still to be chosen by the Republican Senate leader and House leaders of both parties, with the selections crucial to setting the panel's direction.

"I have appointed three senators who each possess an expertise in budget matters, a commitment to a balanced approach and a track record of forging bipartisan consensus," Reid said in a statement.

Murray, a key member of the Senate Democratic leadership, was named co-chair of the panel.

"I have great faith in Senator Murray as the co-chair ... Senators Baucus and Kerry are two of the Senate's most respected and experienced legislators," Reid said.

"As the events of the past week have made clear, the world is watching the work of this committee," he added.

Shaken last week by a historic U.S. debt downgrade and exhausted from months of rancorous debate over the debt ceiling, markets are looking for signs that the super committee might produce a fiscal policy breakthrough.

Appointing Baucus, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, to the 12-member panel may give a lift to its prospects for tackling tax reform, according to analysts.

"They are reasonable people. Baucus gives weight to the idea of talking about taxes within the context of the committee," said MF Global policy analyst Anne Mathias.

Republicans are talking up Senator Rob Portman, who was a top Bush administration budget official, as an appointee.

The panel is tasked with finding an additional $1.5 trillion in budget savings by Nov. 23. Its recommendations must be voted on by Congress by Dec. 23. If either deadline goes unmet, automatic spending cuts are triggered in 2013. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Howard Goller)