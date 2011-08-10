* Baucus, Kerry, Murray named by Democratic leader Reid

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Max Baucus, the U.S. Senate's top tax legislator, was named on Tuesday to serve on a deficit reduction super committee, possibly boosting prospects for serious tax and entitlement reform.

Known for his ability to work across party lines, Baucus was tapped, along with fellow Democrats John Kerry and Patty Murray, to serve on the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, which markets are hoping will do more than kick tough tax and entitlement reform issues down the road.

The three were named by Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. Nine more appointees are still to be chosen by the Republican Senate leader and House leaders of both parties, with the selections crucial to setting the panel's direction.

The appointment of party loyalists on both sides had been expected, prompting predictions that the committee would be unable to do more than the bare minimum required of it.

Reid's trio of appointees sends "a mixed message," said Keefe Bruyette & Woods policy analyst Brian Gardner.

"The choice of Baucus represents hope for some sort of compromise on entitlement and tax reform," he said.

"But Murray being the head of the (Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee) and Kerry not being known as a moderate Democrat doesn't necessarily signal a willingness to compromise."

Murray, a key member of the Senate Democratic leadership, was named co-chair of the panel. She is a close Reid ally.

"I have appointed three senators who each possess an expertise in budget matters, a commitment to a balanced approach and a track record of forging bipartisan consensus," Reid said in a statement.

"I have great faith in Senator Murray as the co-chair ... Senators Baucus and Kerry are two of the Senate's most respected and experienced legislators," Reid said.

"As the events of the past week have made clear, the world is watching the work of this committee," he added.

Shaken by an historic U.S. debt downgrade last week and exhausted from months of rancorous debate over the debt ceiling, markets are looking for signs that the super committee might produce a fiscal policy breakthrough.

The panel is specifically tasked, under the debt ceiling deal, with finding an additional $1.5 trillion in budget savings over 10 years by Nov. 23. Its recommendations must be voted on by Congress by Dec. 23. If either deadline goes unmet, automatic spending cuts are triggered in 2013.

Appointing Baucus, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, to the 12-member panel may give a lift to its prospects for tackling tax reform, according to analysts.

"They are reasonable people. Baucus gives weight to the idea of talking about taxes within the context of the committee," said MF Global policy analyst Anne Mathias.

Republicans are talking up Senator Rob Portman, who was a top Bush administration budget official, as an appointee.

None of the Reid appointees was part of the so-called "Gang of Six," a bipartisan Senate group that in mid-July offered an ambitious but failed $3.75 trillion deficit reduction plan.

Republican lobbyists and aides have said the GOP senators who were part of the gang are unlikely to be named to the super committee. Tax measures proposed by that group were seen as unacceptable by Republican no-new-taxes hard-liners.

"An appointment of a (Gang of Six) member would be a very positive sign for the prospects of tax reform," Gardner said.

House Speaker John Boehner will name three House Republicans to the panel. One will be Murray's co-chair.

"I will be announcing our picks for the joint committee in the coming days," Boehner said on Tuesday, according to excerpts from a conference call with fellow Republicans disclosed by an aide.

"You can be confident the people I select ... will be people of courage who understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to doing what needs to be done." (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Howard Goller and Carol Bishopric)