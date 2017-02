WASHINGTON Aug 9 Three Democratic U.S. senators -- Max Baucus, John Kerry and Patty Murray -- will be tapped to serve on a deficit reduction super committee, a Senate aide told Reuters on Tuesday.

The three will be picked by Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, the aide said.

The committee is being set up to find $1.5 trillion in additional budget savings as part of last week's hard-won deal to raise the federal debt ceiling. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh)