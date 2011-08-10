WASHINGTON Aug 10 Republicans were expected to announce their appointments to a U.S. congressional deficit reduction super committee as soon as Wednesday, with senators Rob Portman and Jon Kyl seen as strong contenders, aides said.

Amid rising expectations for the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, Senate Democrats were first out of the gate on Tuesday with their appointments to the 12-member panel. They were senators Max Baucus, John Kerry and Patty Murray.

Announcements were expected soon from Republicans in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, aides said. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh and Donna Smith; Editing by Howard Goller)