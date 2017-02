WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he wanted to avoid automatic spending cuts in the deficit reduction effort being undertaken by a special "super committee."

Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, also said he did not think the super committee should attempt to overhaul the U.S. tax code, and that the matter should be left for Congress's regular committees to address. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech)