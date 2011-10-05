WASHINGTON Oct 5 There were hints of progress
on Wednesday from U.S. lawmakers serving on a special
deficit-reduction panel who are searching for at least $1.2
trillion in savings over the next decade.
"We're putting everything on the table, trying to look at
all the options that we have," co-chair Patty Murray, a
Democratic senator, told reporters following a closed-door
session.
Another Democrat, Senator John Kerry, hinted that an
outline for the negotiations had been sketched out.
"I don't want to discuss the framework. I don't think
that's constructive," he said, adding, "We're obviously meeting
a lot. We're going to become even more intense in those
meetings now."
The panel members, who face a Nov. 23 deadline for trying
to reach a long-term budget deal, refused to discuss any
details after their third day of private talks this week.
On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that most of the six
Republicans on the super committee were open to talking about
revenue increases as one way of shrinking annual U.S. budget
deficits that have been around $1.5 trillion. Those deficits
are contributing to a national debt of about $14.7 trillion
that has financial markets worried of long-term fiscal
stability for the federal government.
If Republicans were to open the door to revenue increases,
Democrats, according to sources, would begin negotiating
savings in major benefit programs, such as the Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare programs for the elderly, poor and
disabled.
Taxes and benefit programs are the most politically
sensitive issues for Republicans and Democrats, respectively,
especially in the run-up to the November, 2012 presidential and
congressional elections.
"We're not preventing things from being put on the table;
it doesn't mean we are bringing them to the table," said
Republican co-chairman Jeb Hensarling.
"But as a matter of approaching these talks, if we take
something off, they take something off and the whole thing
fails," Hensarling added.
If a majority of the six Democrats and six Republicans fail
to reach a deal on at least $1.2 trillion in savings, automatic
spending cuts of that magnitude would begin in 2013.
A failure could also lead eventually to another downgrade
in the U.S. credit rating. In August, following a bruising
fight between Congress and the Obama administration over
increasing U.S. borrowing authority, Standard and Poor's took
the U.S. AAA credit rating down one notch.
The agencies are hoping that the super committee surpasses
its $1.2 trillion minimum goal and finds long-term savings of
at least $3 trillion to deal with the coming financial strains
on government health and retirement programs due to the aging
of the "baby boom" generation born between 1946 and 1964.
