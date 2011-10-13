* Panel mulls ways to force Congress to overhaul tax code
* But frustration grows in U.S. deficit-cutting panel
By David Morgan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 In a sign of possible
progress in bipartisan U.S. deficit talks, Republicans seem
more flexible on corporate taxes, a change that could help the
congressional "super committee" chart the country's path back
to fiscal health.
Lobbyists familiar with the deficit negotiations said
Republicans on the panel may consider closing some of the
myriad income tax loopholes in exchange for reducing the tax
rate for corporations.
That could shift Republicans away from a longstanding
position that tax reform take both corporate and individual
taxpayers into account. But reforming both is likely too
ambitious given the super committee's Nov. 23 deadline.
It could also help the panel move toward an overall
agreement to slash big budget deficits by a November deadline.
Lobbyists with access to super committee members and their
staffs said Republicans on the panel expressed the positions
during a meeting on revenue issues last week.
Lobbyists and analysts say the six Democrats and six
Republicans who make up the super committee need to agree on
taxes before they can tackle the politically sensitive issues
of Medicare and Medicaid, the huge government healthcare
programs for the elderly and poor.
Democrats have already left open the door to lowering the
corporate tax rate, and Republican willingness to move forward
on corporate taxes alone could lead to a deal that also closes
loopholes and cuts some healthcare administrative costs.
Among tax loopholes President Barack Obama wants to close
are breaks for corporate jets and favorable treatment for the
oil and gas industry.
The super committee has been working for five weeks trying
to find ways to shrink the country's federal deficit, which hit
$1.3 trillion for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
They must reach a deal by Nov. 23 to cut $1.2 trillion over
the next decade or automatic budget cuts will be triggered
starting in 2013 that would cut funding to selected agencies
and programs across the board and hit defense spending hard.
The super committee was created in August after a rancorous
debate over raising the U.S. borrowing limit, which prompted
Standard & Poor's to cut the U.S. government's AAA credit
rating by one notch. Other agencies could take similar steps if
the panel fails to come through with a big enough deal.
SLOW PACE FRUSTRATING
Although super committee members have discussed the
politically sensitive topic of revenues and tried to gauge the
lay of the land on healthcare topics, they are starting to get
concerned over the slow pace.
Congressional and industry sources said members have told
their leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate
that the only progress they have made is that they are actually
talking to each other instead of "pontificating."
"Members are frustrated," one source said, because "the
pace is too slow and time is ticking."
A lobbyist for a healthcare trade association said:
"Committee staff say: 'Don't expect anything. They don't have
their act together.' But you don't know how much is smoke
screen. Leadership may be trying to manage expectations."
One idea that the committee is mulling is some kind of an
enforcement mechanism to make sure that Congress overhauls the
tax code after the super committee unveils its spending cuts.
That could come in the form of instructions to the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance
Committee to tackle broad tax reform next year. But it is
unclear how the super committee could force action by them.
The Obama administration has already proposed $3.6 trillion
in savings over the next decade, the bulk of which would be
achieved by raising taxes on the rich. Some $866 billion in
savings would come from allowing President George W. Bush's tax
cuts for individuals making more than $200,000 to expire at the
end of next year.
Many lobbyists assume that the super committee could end up
finding several hundred billion dollars in savings, with the
rest of the $1.2 trillion in mandated savings being handled by
automatic spending cuts.
Lobbyists say discussions about general concepts have
tended to run aground on specifics.
"It's like a sincere New Year's Eve resolution that they're
going to quit smoking. You do get that level of sincerity. But
that doesn't mean they can pull it off and they seem to be
pushing off the hard questions," said John Jonas, a healthcare
lobbyist with the legal firm Patton Boggs.
Representatives of the healthcare sector generally would
like to see the committee deadlock, because automatic cuts
would spare Medicaid and impose only modest reductions on
Medicare.
