* 'Gang of Six' sought $3.7 trillion in deficit reduction

* Gang's senators to meet with super committee Wednesday

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 A sweeping, bipartisan plan developed earlier this year to cut $3.7 trillion from U.S. deficits will be discussed on Wednesday by the special congressional deficit-reduction panel, aides said on Tuesday.

The wide-ranging deficit-reduction plan was crafted in the U.S. Senate by the so-called "Gang of Six" several months ago.

It called for tackling U.S. government budget deficits on three main fronts: reducing security and non-security discretionary spending; imposing some reforms on the costly Medicare healthcare program for the elderly; and reforming the U.S. tax code to capture at least $1 trillion in additional revenues.

Gang of Six members "are coming in to have a discussion" with the "super committee" on deficit-reduction that is trying to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings over the next 10 years, a committee aide told Reuters.

The Gang of Six -- three Democratic and three Republican members of the Senate -- got a lot of attention earlier this year when it unveiled the outline of a plan to cut U.S. deficits by around $3.7 trillion over 10 years.

At the time, it was the only bipartisan deficit-reduction plan composed in a bitterly divided Congress. A significant part of its work was based on the findings in December of a presidential deficit-reduction commission that called for about $4 trillion in government savings over a decade with a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases.

But a contentious fight in the summer between Democratic President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans over increasing U.S. borrowing authority stopped the Gang of Six dead in its tracks.

SECOND LOOK

Now, as the super committee races against a Nov. 23 deadline for a majority of the 12-member panel to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings -- on top of the $917 billion enacted in early August -- the Gang of Six ideas are getting a second look.

It was not clear whether the super committee was interested in particular elements of the Gang of Six plan or whether it wanted to "go big," as some members of Congress have been urging, by crafting a deficit-reduction plan that exceeds its $1.2 trillion minimum.

A larger budget-cutting plan would hearten Wall Street and credit rating agencies. In August, Standard and Poor's cut the U.S. AAA credit rating one notch amid chaos in Washington over budgets and the government debt limit.

The super committee has been meeting in secret and some budget watchers in the private sector have speculated that it was having a difficult time coming up with even the $1.2 trillion.

Since the summer, the Gang of Six has grown to around 40 senators from both political parties who have endorsed its goals, according to one Senate aide.

That represents a significant portion of the 100-member Senate, where a simple majority will be needed by the end of this year to pass any super committee plan.

Among the major elements of the Gang of Six program are: Spending caps on discretionary government programs through 2015, changing the measure of inflation to slow the growth of Social Security benefits and cutting Medicare costs while maintaining "the essential healthcare services that the poor and elderly rely upon," according to a summary.

On taxes, the Gang of Six called for simplifying the tax code by reducing the number of special tax breaks and by setting three brackets with income tax rates of 8-12 percent, 14-22 percent and 23-29 percent.

The Gang of Six also called for repealing the Alternative Minimum Tax that initially was aimed at the wealthiest but increasingly threatens to hit middle-class taxpayers.

Corporate tax rates would be 23-29 percent, down from the current 35 percent. (Editing by Mohammad Zargham)