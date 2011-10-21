* Negotiations turning 'substantive,' source says
* CBO chief: analysis of possible budget savings underway
* Elmendorf says can't predict super committee success
WASHINGTON, Oct 20
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 Hard bargaining by a special
U.S. deficit-reduction panel is entering a more intensive
stage, sources in Congress said on Thursday, as a top budget
official said analysis of some savings ideas was underway.
The success or failure of the "super committee" will not
only have an impact on the future fiscal health of the United
States but its decisions could also loom large in presidential
and congressional elections in November 2012.
"After prolonged and very high-level debates, they are now
turning to more serious and substantive negotiations that could
lead to a possible solution," said a senior Republican aide
with knowledge of the committee's work.
Another source familiar with the discussions, who also
asked not to be identified, told Reuters that panel members
were moving forward.
"They are not at a standstill," the source said.
In recent days there have been reports that the super
committee so far had made no progress toward identifying at
least $1.2 trillion in government savings over a decade.
The super committee -- an outgrowth of an August budget
deal that also raised U.S. borrowing authority -- has until
Nov. 23 to craft a deal, with the full Congress facing a Dec.
23 for final action. If there is a failure on either end,
automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion would start in 2013.
In a rare peek into the secretive work of the panel,
Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf said
during a speech to the Council of Foreign Relations in New
York: "What we are doing right now very, very intensively is
giving super committee members and staff estimates of the
budgetary effects of different proposals that they are
considering."
ROLE IN COMMITTEE'S WORK
The CBO will play an important role in the super
committee's work. As the nonpartisan budget analyst for
Congress, it will assess the impact any eventual deal would
have on government budget deficits that have exceeded $1
trillion in each of the past three years.
Elmendorf said CBO already has done "a tremendous amount"
of analysis of possible deficit-reduction measures being
weighed. He added that while the super committee is "clearly
engaged very seriously" on a long-term budget plan, "whether
agreement will be reached on a large or small amount of
deficit-reduction, I just don't know."
Individual members of the super committee could ask CBO to
analyze specific deficit-reduction ideas. That would not
necessarily mean that there was consensus within the 12-member
panel on any particular issue.
With the Nov. 23 deadline coming more into focus, several
congressional aides told Reuters that they thought party
leaders in Congress will now become more engaged in the super
committee's work.
"Leadership has got to provide a little guidance" for the
negotiations, the senior Republican aide said.
Panel members have been keeping their party leaders abreast
of the discussions and no super committee deal is expected to
go forward without the blessings of congressional leaders, like
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and John Boehner, Speaker of
the House of Representatives.
TAXES LOOM LARGE
Sources have told Reuters that super committee members were
discussing controversial issues such as revenue increases,
which most Republicans have strongly resisted. So far, panel
members have given no sign they have come to tentative
agreements on any steps.
There is widespread speculation that the panel could
include a reduction in the corporate tax rate, which is now at
35 percent, as part of a deal that also could close some
special-interest tax breaks.
Representative Jeb Hensarling, the Republican co-chairman
of the super committee, told Fox Business Network that he hoped
"we might be able to take up at least business entity tax
reform."
With no decisions made on raising revenues or cutting
expensive federal healthcare programs, the panel has not yet
decided, according to aides, whether to shoot for the required
$1.2 trillion in savings or go for a much larger deal that
financial markets want.
The super committee has been meeting in secret for more
than a month on whether to focus on spending cuts, tax
increases or both in their drive to get budget deficits down.
A House Democratic aide, who asked not to be identified,
said that "everything's on the table" in negotiations and they
"have to be talking about revenues. They can't be going after
seniors (health and retirement benefits) and let millionaires
off" from paying higher taxes.
