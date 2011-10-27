Oct 27 Republicans and Democrats in the U.S.
Congress who serve on a "super committee" tasked with slashing
deficits have advanced rival plans to address the country's
mounting fiscal woes as negotiations heat up before a Nov. 23
deadline.
Here is a summary of their plans as described by
congressional aides:
REPUBLICANS
* Want to cut deficits by a total of $2.2 trillion over 10
years, largely through spending cuts.
* Would include a tax overhaul that would close loopholes
and breaks for targeted industries, but those savings would be
used to lower overall tax rates. Republicans say that approach
would generate hundreds of billions of dollars in tax revenue
from the increased economic growth that would presumably
follow.
* Would cut $500 billion from the Medicare health insurance
program for retirees, in part by raising premiums.
* Would cut $185 billion from the Medicaid health plan for
the poor.
* Would cut $100 billion from other healthcare programs.
Those were not specified but could come from benefits for the
military, federal employees or President Barack Obama's 2010
healthcare law.
* Would cut $400 billion from other benefit programs. They
could include retirement benefits for federal employees, farm
subsidies or food assistance for the poor.
* Would cut $250 billion from discretionary spending, which
funds most government agency budgets.
* Would change the way benefits are indexed to inflation,
which would slow the growth of Social Security retirement
benefits and certain tax breaks.
* Could also auction off underused portions of the
electromagnetic spectrum and raise airline fees.
DEMOCRATS
* Would cut deficits by $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion over
10 years through an equal mix of tax increases and spending
cuts.
* $200 billion to $300 billion in new stimulus spending to
boost the economy would be offset by the lower interest
payments that would result from the narrowed deficits.
* Would cut $400 billion from Medicare, split between
reduced benefits and lower payments to healthcare providers.
* Would cut $100 billion from Medicaid.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan, Richard Cowan and Donna Smith;
Editing by Peter Cooney)