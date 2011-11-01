* Bowles worried panel will fail
* Time for "real skin" and compromises, Murray says
By Donna Smith and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 With less than a month to go
before a congressional "super committee" must present a plan to
slash huge U.S. deficits and no clear solution in sight,
deficit experts warned on Tuesday of dire consequences if the
panel fails.
"I'm worried you're going to fail, fail the country,"
Erskine Bowles, who was former President Bill Clinton's chief
of staff and who helped lead a deficit-reductiton panel last
year, bluntly told the committee that is charged with finding
at least $1.2 trillion in savings over the next decade.
At a public hearing of the super committee, comprised of
six Democrats and six Republicans, Democrats said they would
make concessions as long as Republicans also budge from
long-standing positions.
"It's not enough for either side to simply say they want to
reduce the deficit," said Senator Patty Murray, the panel's
Democratic co-chair. "Now is the time when everyone needs to be
putting some real skin in the game and offering serious
compromises."
Shortly before the hearing began, Democratic Senator Max
Baucus said things were "starting to percolate." He would not
elaborate but predicted the committee would reach a deal.
As the super committee was holding its hearing, Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell was asked by reporters to
assess the panel's chances for success. His answer reflected
the uncertainty surrounding the panel's work.
"I have high expectations for the committee," McConnell
said, but added, "I'm not going to speculate about what they
may do. It was created to succeed, not to fail."
Baucus is one of a group of six -- three Republicans and
three Democrats -- that has been loosely formed within the
super committee to work on a deficit-reduction deal of between
$1.2 trillion and $1.5 trillion.
Congressional aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters on Monday the breakout group was trying to make a
deal because they thought differences between both sides over
taxes and spending were too wide to agree on a multi-trillion
dollar "grand bargain."
With little sign of progress in the super committee since
last week when Democrats and Republicans swapped opening
positions in line with long-held views, experts voiced worries
over difficulties the panel faces.
Experts who have spearheaded past fiscal commissions said
they feared party politics that were keeping lawmakers from
tackling federal health and retirement programs spending and
taxes would lead to a long-term decline of U.S. economic
growth.
"The (super committee) has enormous power. What I don't
know is whether it will use that power," said Pete Domenici, a
former Republican Senate Budget Committee chairman who helped
lead a debt reduction task force.
If the committee fails to reach a deal before a Nov. 23
deadline, $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts will be
triggered across U.S. government agencies, beginning in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Deborah
Charles; Editing by Vicki Allen)