* Bowles worried panel will fail
* Time for "real skin" and compromises, Murray says
* Sen. Reid: Deficit-reduction deal might be out of reach
* Less than even odds given for chance of a deal
(Adds comments, edits)
By Donna Smith and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 Budget experts warned on
Tuesday of dire consequences if the congressional "super
committee" fails to come up with a deficit reduction plan
within a month, amid signs negotiations are faltering.
"I'm worried you're going to fail, fail the country,"
Erskine Bowles, who was President Bill Clinton's chief of staff
and who helped lead a deficit-reduction panel last year,
bluntly told the committee that is charged with finding at
least $1.2 trillion in reductions over the next decade.
At a public hearing of the bipartisan super committee,
Democrats said they would make concessions to reach a deal as
long as Republicans also budge from long-standing positions.
"It's not enough for either side to simply say they want to
reduce the deficit," said Senator Patty Murray, the panel's
Democratic co-chair. "Now is the time when everyone needs to be
putting some real skin in the game and offering serious
compromises."
Democrats have been pushing for tax increases as part of
any deficit-reduction package, with no sign so far that
Republicans would go along. Republicans instead are focused on
a tax reform that lowers income tax rates and spending cuts on
healthcare and other federal benefit programs.
Little sign of progress has been seen in negotiations since
last week when Democrats and Republicans swapped opening
positions. The Democratic plan of about $3 trillion in
deficit-reduction coupled tax increases with spending cuts.
Republicans, meanwhile offered a $2.2 trillion over 10 years
that focused heavily on spending cuts and claimed revenues
largely through a tax overhaul that they said would boost
economic growth.
Sources familiar with the discussions gave the six
Republicans and six Democrats on the panel less than a 50-50
chance of reaching agreement because of an impasse over taxes.
If the committee fails to reach a deal before a Nov. 23
deadline, $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts will be
triggered across U.S. government agencies, beginning in 2013.
As the super committee was holding its hearing, Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell was asked by reporters to
assess the panel's chances for success. His answer reflected
the uncertainty surrounding the panel's work.
"I have high expectations for the committee," McConnell
said, but added, "I'm not going to speculate about what they
may do. It was created to succeed, not to fail."
POTENTIAL 'DISASTER' SEEN
McConnell's counterpart -- Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid -- told reporters he hoped for a deal, "but you know, if
they can't get it done, they can't get it done. You have to
have two to tango."
But Bowles said "I think it will be a disaster" if the
super committee fails to get an agreement.
Credit ratings agencies have warned that failure to rein in
America's deficits could lead to a further downgrade of its AAA
rating. Standard & Poor's cut the long-term U.S. credit rating
by one notch to AA-plus in August on concerns that Washington
did not have the political will to deal with the country's
rising debt burden.
Another downgrade could cause U.S. interest rates to spike
and lead to turmoil on financial markets at a time of global
economic fragility.
Reid singled out House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, a Republican, for saying he wants a "grand bargain" on
deficit reduction but "without any sacrifice to their people
(the wealthy) that have most of the money in this country."
Democrats want to raise some taxes on the wealthy so that
deficit-reduction efforts do not fall solely on government
spending cuts.
ENORMOUS POWER
Shortly before the hearing began, Democratic Senator Max
Baucus said things were "starting to percolate." He would not
elaborate but predicted the committee would reach a deal.
Baucus is one of a group of six -- three Republicans and
three Democrats -- that has been loosely formed within the
super committee to work on a deficit-reduction deal of between
$1.2 trillion and $1.5 trillion.
Congressional aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters on Monday the breakout group was trying to make a
deal because they thought differences between the sides over
taxes and spending were too wide to agree on a multi-trillion
dollar "grand bargain."
Experts who have spearheaded past fiscal commissions said
they feared party politics that were keeping lawmakers from
tackling federal health and retirement programs spending and
taxes would lead to a long-term decline of U.S. economic
growth.
"The (super committee) has enormous power. What I don't
know is whether it will use that power," said Pete Domenici, a
former Republican Senate Budget Committee chairman who helped
lead a debt reduction task force.
(Additional reporting by Rachelle Younglai and Thomas Ferraro;
Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Vicki Allen and Cynthia
Osterman)