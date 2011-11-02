* Republicans say this week is crucial

* No movement on taxes or benefit programs

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 Expectations of a successful deficit-reduction deal by a special panel of Congress "are low," a leading Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday.

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters that while his expectations are low that the "super committee" will be able to find at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction over the next 10 years, he remains "hopeful."

The 12-member bipartisan committee on deficit-reduction faces a Nov. 23 deadline for a majority of the panel to produce a long-term budget deal to avoid triggering across-the-board spending cuts starting in January 2013.

So far, there has been no sign of progress, with Democrats insisting that tax increases be part of the government's drive to reduce budget deficits that have topped $1 trillion in each of the last three years.

Republicans have said that they mainly want to cut benefit programs, such as Medicare healthcare for the elderly. According to multiple congressional sources, they have rejected Democratic demands for tax increases on the wealthy to help bring down deficits.

Congressional leaders are expected to get more involved in the super committee in an attempt to break the deadlock.

House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, told reporters that he met on Tuesday with some super committee members, but he did not provide details.

"I think the super committee's got a tough job. I know they are hard at it," Boehner said, adding, "I am going to do everything I can to help them."

Any deal in the super committee is not expected to be sealed without the blessings of House and Senate leaders, who would have to drive the deficit-cutting legislation through both chambers by Dec. 23.

Two Republican members of the super committee -- Representatives Dave Camp and Fred Upton -- left a meeting of House Republicans telling reporters that this week is a crucial one in the panel's work. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith; Editing by Jackie Frank)