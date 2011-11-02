* Republicans say this week is crucial
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 Expectations of a successful
deficit-reduction deal by a special panel of Congress "are
low," a leading Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives
said on Wednesday.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the
House, told reporters that while his expectations are low that
the "super committee" will be able to find at least $1.2
trillion in deficit reduction over the next 10 years, he
remains "hopeful."
The 12-member bipartisan committee on deficit-reduction
faces a Nov. 23 deadline for a majority of the panel to produce
a long-term budget deal to avoid triggering across-the-board
spending cuts starting in January 2013.
So far, there has been no sign of progress, with Democrats
insisting that tax increases be part of the government's drive
to reduce budget deficits that have topped $1 trillion in each
of the last three years.
Republicans have said that they mainly want to cut benefit
programs, such as Medicare healthcare for the elderly.
According to multiple congressional sources, they have rejected
Democratic demands for tax increases on the wealthy to help
bring down deficits.
Congressional leaders are expected to get more involved in
the super committee in an attempt to break the deadlock.
House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, told reporters
that he met on Tuesday with some super committee members, but
he did not provide details.
"I think the super committee's got a tough job. I know they
are hard at it," Boehner said, adding, "I am going to do
everything I can to help them."
Any deal in the super committee is not expected to be
sealed without the blessings of House and Senate leaders, who
would have to drive the deficit-cutting legislation through
both chambers by Dec. 23.
Two Republican members of the super committee --
Representatives Dave Camp and Fred Upton -- left a meeting of
House Republicans telling reporters that this week is a crucial
one in the panel's work.
