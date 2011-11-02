* Republicans say this week is crucial
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 With U.S. Republicans and
Democrats in a familiar deadlock over taxes, prospects are poor
for crafting a deficit reduction deal before a Nov. 23
deadline, a top Democratic lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Congressional leaders are becoming more involved in the
high-stakes process, aides said. But there are no signs so far
of progress by a "super committee" of 12 Republican and
Democratic lawmakers toward a plan to reduce U.S. budget
deficits by at least $1.2 trillion over 10 years.
"Expectations for the success of the super committee are
low," Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of
Representatives, told reporters.
Unusually, no meetings of the full panel have been
scheduled for this week. The committee has held four public
hearings and about a dozen closed-door sessions since it began
meeting in September.
Revenue increases, which Democrats insist must be part of
any deficit reduction deal, are at the heart of the super
committee impasse, according to congressional aides.
"The ball is in the Republicans' court. Democrats are
waiting to see something real on revenues" from Republicans,
said one congressional aide who asked not to be identified.
Most Republicans are deeply opposed to tax increases,
arguing they would damage an already anemic economic recovery.
Democrats counter that if there are further cuts to government
programs that hit poor and middle-income Americans, the rich
also should pay higher taxes to share the burden.
Two Republican members of the super committee --
Representatives Dave Camp and Fred Upton -- left a meeting of
House Republicans on Wednesday telling reporters that this week
was a crucial one in the panel's work. They did not elaborate.
Failure by the super committee to reach a deal could stoke
fears among investors worldwide that the U.S. political system
is incapable of coming to grips with long-term deficit problems
that could eventually throttle growth.
It would also pose risks for both political parties in the
2012 presidential and congressional elections. Polls show an
overwhelming number of Americans disillusioned by the partisan
bickering in Congress.
Without a deal by the super committee, $1.2 trillion in
automatic spending cuts would be triggered starting in 2013 to
help tame annual deficits that have been topping $1 trillion.
The cuts would hit defense and domestic programs hard --
something lawmakers from both parties say they want to avoid.
Growing uncertainty over success in the super committee,
coupled with the lackluster U.S. economy, has prompted the
Treasury Department to scrap plans to gradually shrink its debt
sales, a Treasury official said on Wednesday.
'TOUGH JOB'
Global Financial markets are still preoccupied with the
euro zone's debt crisis, but that focus is likely to change as
the Nov. 23 deadline nears, analysts said.
"Right now, we're the healthiest patient in the hospital,
"but eventually, our bondholders are going to decide they just
don't want to keep buying our debt," said William Larkin,
fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in
Salem, Massachusetts.
If the super committee reaches a deal, or even the outline
of one, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office must assess
its effectiveness, and would need time to do that before the
Nov. 23 deadline.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he had
ben talking to some super committee members, but he did not
give details of the discussions.
The panel has a "tough job," said Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress. "I am going to do everything I can to
help them."
President Barack Obama, who has not communicated with the
super committee since offering it his $3.6 trillion deficit
reduction plan in September, was to meet Senate Democratic
leaders on Wednesday before he leaves for the G20 talks in
Cannes, France, the White House said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid plans regular
conversations this week with super committee members, a senior
Democratic aide said.
Last week, Democratic and Republican members of the super
committee each presented deficit reduction proposals and
quickly rejected the other side's plan.
Despite the deadlock, a bipartisan group of 100 House
members urged the super committee on Wednesday to go far beyond
its $1.2 trillion minimum mandate with a mix of spending cuts
and revenue increases. But the 60 Democrats and 40 Republicans
did not give specific recommendations.
