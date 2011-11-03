* Boehner says benefit reforms have to be part of package
* Aide says revenues would be from asset sales, fee hikes
* Democratic aides say Boehner not offering anything new
(New throughout)
By Donna Smith and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 The top Republican in the
U.S. Congress, John Boehner, on Thursday said some additional
revenue could be part of a deficit deal being negotiated by
lawmakers, as long as it also includes significant reforms to
benefits programs.
But the remarks by House of Representatives Speaker Boehner
did not break the impasse over taxes as a congressional "super
committee" struggles to reach a consensus on how to cut at
least $1.2 trillion from deficits over 10 years.
An aide said Boehner was talking about non-tax revenues
such as selling government land and other assets, increasing
co-payments for healthcare and raising park admission fees.
Boehner repeated opposition to raising income tax rates,
saying it would hurt economic growth.
Democrats called Boehner's remarks, made to reporters, a
rehash of a super committee offer that Republicans made last
week. A letter sent to the super committee on Thursday by
conservative Republicans suggested a hardening of their stand
against tax increases.
The super committee of six Republicans and six Democrats
faces a Nov. 23 deadline to strike a deficit-reduction deal to
avoid triggering across-the-board spending cuts divided equally
between military and domestic programs.
Failure by the super committee to reach a deal could
heighten fears among investors worldwide that the U.S.
political system is incapable of dealing with long-term deficit
problems that could eventually damage U.S. economic growth.
Democrats have said they would be willing to agree to
spending cuts for health and retirement programs. They offered
a $3 trillion deficit-reduction plan that included tax
increases and about $500 billion in cuts to healthcare programs
-- an offer far above the super committee's minimum goal of
$1.2 trillion.
Democrats said they were hoping for signs that Republicans
would be willing to move toward them on taxes.
"I think there's room for revenues, but there clearly is a
limit to the revenues that may be available," Boehner told
reporters, adding that Democrats have not offered enough
concession on government health and retirement programs.
"Without real reform on the entitlement side, I don't know
how you put any revenue on the table," he said.
LETTER FROM 33 REPUBLICANS
Even though there is no sign yet of a bipartisan plan or
even the outline of one, White House budget director Jack Lew
told a Politico Playbook breakfast that talk of failure was
premature.
"I think that we have a habit in Washington of trying to
write obituaries while the patient is still fighting," Lew
said. "I do live my life as an optimist."
Meanwhile, 33 Senate Republicans sent a letter to the super
committee on Thursday urging them to avoid new tax increases.
They also called for an overhaul of the Medicare and Medicaid
health programs and the Social Security retirement program that
puts them on the path to "fiscal solvency."
Among those signing the letter were three Republicans who
were part of the "Gang of Six" senators from both parties that
earlier this year floated a deficit-reduction plan that
included significant tax increases through a tax overhaul.
A dispute over taxes scuttled negotiations last summer
between Boehner and Democratic President Barack Obama on a
broad deficit package during a heated debate over the U.S. debt
ceiling.
Boehner has been meeting this week with super committee
Republicans to try to find a formula that could advance
negotiations. But nothing has emerged and no bargaining
sessions were scheduled this week for the 12 panel members.
"Speaker Boehner's definition of revenue is anything that
won't break his pledge with Grover Norquist," said a Democratic
aide. "That's why he'd be open to new fees on the elderly and
Medicare recipients but he draws the line at asking hedge fund
managers to pay their fair share."
Norquist, who heads the conservative anti-tax group
Americans for Tax Reform, told Reuters on Thursday that he had
been assured by Republicans that no tax increases would be part
of the super committee deal. Most House Republicans have signed
his group's pledge to never vote for a tax hike.
"I have been talking with them (congressional Republicans)
and I am assured that their position today is what it was going
into August," Norquist said. "They're for coming up with a way
to reduce spending ... There's not going to be any net tax
increase" in a super committee deal.
Republicans are banking that their refusal to raise any
taxes will help them keep their House majority and even gain
control of the Senate, and help give the Republican
presidential nominee an edge over Obama in the November, 2012
elections.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)