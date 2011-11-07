WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. bipartisan congressional committee charged with reducing the deficit is entering a critical week for reaching a deal but has not talked about an extension to its Nov. 23 deadline, a panel member said on Monday.

"Every member understands that time is running out. This is the moment to get it (a deal) done if we're going to get it done," House of Representatives Democrat Chris Van Hollen said in an interview with MSNBC. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)