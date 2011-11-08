* "Super committee" members discuss tax deduction limits
* Democrats say Republican offers fall far short
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 Deficit-reduction talks
intensified in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as lawmakers
focused on raising additional tax revenues, but there was no
clear sign yet that the negotiations will succeed.
With a 12-member congressional "super committee" racing to
meet a fast-approaching Nov. 23 deadline to agree on at least
$1.2 trillion in deficit cuts, Republicans put forward a
proposal they said was a step toward Democrats' demands for new
revenues.
While Senate Democratic and Republican leaders sounded
upbeat, some congressional aides and lawmakers were quick to
dismiss the initiative, saying it fell short of what was needed
to achieve a balanced deal of spending cuts and tax increases.
Some aides characterized negotiations as being "in flux,"
with no clear evidence of a deal to meet the looming deadline.
Aides with knowledge of the super committee talks said some
of the six Republican committee members have been discussing
the possibility of limiting tax deductions that are largely
enjoyed by the wealthy and many middle-class taxpayers.
The only example those aides provided to Reuters was an
idea to limit the mortgage tax deduction for second homes.
The aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the mortgage tax idea
and paring other tax breaks were part of a $1.2 trillion
deficit reduction plan proposed by some of the Republican
members.
The added revenues from limiting deductions would amount to
about $250 billion over 10 years, Democratic aides said.
But at the same time, the Republican plan proposes a big
tax cut for the wealthiest by lowering the top tax rate to 28
percent, from the current 35 percent.
Senator John Kerry, a Democratic member of the super
committee, told reporters: "I'll be very clear that whatever
they've (Republicans) put there doesn't get the job done. And
we've got some distance to travel."
Kerry said that while he would not characterize the
Republicans' latest ideas as substantial. "There is a change"
in position, he said, without elaborating.
In a bitter, year-long fight over U.S. budget deficits that
have been topping $1 trillion annually, Republicans have
resisted any tax increases to help solve the problem. Instead,
they have urged government spending cuts, comprehensive tax
reform down the road and less regulation of industry to help
grow a sluggish economy.
With markets already on edge about Europe's debt crisis and
the sluggish U.S. economy, failure by the super committee would
be just one more source of anxiety for investors. But at the
same time, some on Wall Street are concerned that a new round
of spending cuts could slow economic growth in the near term.
OPTIMISM VERSUS SKEPTICISM
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and
Republican leader Mitch McConnell both stressed on Tuesday that
the committee was still hard at work to try to reach a deal.
McConnell said the six Republican committee members did
"not believe failure is an option."
White House budget director Jack Lew told the Reuters
Washington Summit that there were signs for hope.
"It certainly seems ...t hat there's a desire to get things
done," Lew said, adding that a deal would boost market
confidence in Washington's ability to address its debt burden.
President Barack Obama wants Congress to raise taxes on the
wealthiest as part of any "balanced" deficit-reduction deal.
If Republicans are receptive to new tax revenues, it could
be the breakthrough Democrats have been searching for in budget
battles that so far have produced only spending cuts.
But there is skepticism about the Republican stance.
For example, according to some of the congressional aides,
Republicans are claiming in the super committee talks that
limiting tax deductions would generate enough revenues to make
the Bush-era tax cuts permanent, with money left over to lower
tax rates even further and to help pay down deficits.
The Bush tax cuts reduced rates across the board and are
due to expire at the end of next year. The top tax rate would
then move to 39.5 percent unless Congress intervened.
A Democratic aide said it would be impossible to lower the
top rate to 28 percent without eliminating nearly all tax
deductions.
