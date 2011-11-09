* Democrats reject latest offer by Republicans
* Tax deduction limits were discussed in super committee
* Democrats say Republican offers fall far short
(Updates with Democrats rejecting Republican plan)
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 Fast-paced deficit-reduction
negotiations hit a bump on Tuesday when Democrats rejected a
Republican plan to raise additional tax revenues but at the
same time deliver new tax cuts to the wealthy.
The result is that with just two weeks remaining before a
Nov. 23 deadline for reaching a deal on at least $1.2 trillion
in deficit reductions, Democrats and Republicans are left
without a plan for the time being.
In a meeting between some members of the congressional
"super committee" charged with finding a budget deal, Democrats
delivered the verdict to Republican counterparts. "This is an
offer that we could not take," a senior Democrat said.
The Democrat, who asked not to be identified, gave no
indication that his party would be making a counter-offer to
Republicans.
Republicans had argued that their plan was a step in the
direction of Democrats, who have been insisting on new taxes
and revenues to help shrink budget deficits.
Earlier in the day, Senate Democratic and Republican
leaders sounded upbeat about overall prospects for a deal
following two months of intensive meetings by the 12-member
bipartisan panel.
Some congressional aides and lawmakers were quick to
dismiss the Republican initiative, saying it fell short of what
was needed to achieve a balanced deal of spending cuts and tax
increases.
The result is no outward signs of progress.
Aides with knowledge of the super committee talks said some
of the six Republican committee members had been discussing the
possibility of limiting tax deductions that are largely enjoyed
by the wealthy and many middle-class taxpayers.
The only example those aides provided to Reuters was an
idea to limit the mortgage tax deduction for second homes.
The aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the mortgage tax idea
and paring other tax breaks were part of a $1.2 trillion
deficit reduction plan proposed by some of the Republican
members.
The added revenues from limiting deductions would have
amounted to about $250 billion over 10 years, Democratic aides
said.
But at the same time, the Republican plan proposed a big
tax cut for the wealthiest by lowering the top tax rate to 28
percent, from the current 35 percent.
Senator John Kerry, a Democratic member of the super
committee, told reporters: "I'll be very clear that whatever
they've (Republicans) put there doesn't get the job done. And
we've got some distance to travel."
Kerry said that while he would not characterize the
Republicans' latest ideas as substantial, "There is a change"
in position, he said, without elaborating.
In a bitter, year-long fight over U.S. budget deficits that
have been topping $1 trillion annually, Republicans had
resisted any tax increases to help solve the problem. Instead,
they urged government spending cuts, comprehensive tax reform
down the road and less regulation of industry to help grow a
sluggish economy.
With markets already on edge about Europe's debt crisis and
the sluggish U.S. economy, failure by the super committee would
be just one more source of anxiety for investors. But at the
same time, some on Wall Street are concerned that a new round
of spending cuts could slow economic growth in the near term.
OPTIMISM VERSUS SKEPTICISM
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and
Republican leader Mitch McConnell both stressed on Tuesday that
the committee was still hard at work to try to reach a deal.
McConnell said the six Republican committee members did
"not believe failure is an option."
White House budget director Jack Lew told the Reuters
Washington Summit that there were signs for hope.
"It certainly seems ...that there's a desire to get things
done," Lew said, adding that a deal would boost market
confidence in Washington's ability to address its debt burden.
President Barack Obama wants Congress to raise taxes on the
wealthiest as part of any "balanced" deficit-reduction deal.
Some congressional aides said Republicans claimed in the
super committee talks that limiting tax deductions would
generate enough revenues to make the Bush-era tax cuts
permanent, with money left over to lower tax rates even further
and to help pay down deficits.
The Bush tax cuts reduced rates across the board and are
due to expire at the end of next year. The top tax rate would
then move to 39.5 percent unless Congress intervened.
A Democratic aide said it would be impossible to lower the
top rate to 28 percent without eliminating nearly all tax
deductions.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Rachelle Younglai and
Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)