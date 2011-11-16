* No sign of a deal, but no sign of stalemate either
* Reid, Boehner meet to see if deal is possible
(Adds Hensarling quote, Democratic aide's reaction,
background)
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The top Democrat in Congress
said on Tuesday he saw few signs of progress on a U.S.
deficit-cutting deal, as negotiators struggled to bridge their
differences on tax increases and benefit cuts.
His Republican counterpart, meanwhile, predicted that
Congress would approve a deal that might emerge from a
12-member "super committee" tasked with finding $1.2 trillion
in budget savings.
Democrats and Republicans on the panel have less than a
week to come up with a plan, but they remain far apart on how
much of that total should consist of tax increases and how much
should come from trimming retirement and health benefits.
Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican co-chairman of
the super committee, said there was no deal yet but any
compromise crafted by the panel would not include big tax
hikes.
"Not going to happen," Hensarling said on the CNBC cable
television network when asked about about the possibility of
huge tax increases being an element of the budget deal.
"We're facing a jobs crisis and a debt crisis. We're
certainly not going to exacerbate one by trying to address the
other," he said. "Frankly, that's one of the reasons that we're
somewhat stymied at the moment."
"We've gone as far as we feel we can go," Hensarling added.
"Any penny of increased static revenue is a step in the wrong
direction." Static revenue generally refers to revenue that can
be reliably predicted to flow in or out of government coffers,
such as tax revenue.
A Democratic aide familiar with the deficit-reduction talks
said Hensarling has made clear that "it is the Toomey plan or
he is walking away from negotiations."
Last week, Republicans fell in line behind a plan offered
by Senator Patrick Toomey, a Republican member of the super
committee, which he said would achieve around $250-$300 billion
in new revenue.
But the proposal was linked to broad changes in the tax
code that would have included limiting many tax deductions and
lowering tax rates, including those for the wealthiest.
Democrats rejected the proposal.
"Democrats are still at the table and want to come to a
deal, but Republicans took a big step backward today by
rallying around a plan that's a non-starter," the Democratic
aide said on condition of anonymity.
UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE
Any agreement would likely challenge orthodoxies on the
left and the right as the 2012 election season heats up. Party
leaders would have to twist arms to ensure passage through the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
House Speaker John Boehner huddled with the top Democrat,
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to see if a deal was
possible.
Republicans have moved off their staunch anti-tax stance in
recent weeks, and Democrats have shown willingness to rein in
benefit programs that are projected to blow a hole in the
budget in coming decades, including Medicare, the healthcare
program for the elderly.
After the 40-minute meeting in Boehner's office in the
Capitol, Reid said he still saw no sign that Republicans will
agree to the amount of tax hikes that Democrats want.
"So far I have not seen any indication Republicans are
willing to agree to this balanced approach," he told
reporters.
The panel has not held a full meeting for two weeks, though
members have been working in smaller, informal groups. A deal
will need to be reached before the formal Nov. 23 deadline to
give budget analysts time to crunch numbers.
No new proposals have emerged since the two sides floated,
and rejected, rival plans last week.
Republicans continued to ask Democrats for more
deficit-reduction ideas, while Democrats said they wanted more
details on how much new tax revenue they would be willing to
accept. The two sides may opt to count future savings from
winding down wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which would make it
easier to reach their target or include economy-boosting
elements like enhanced unemployment benefits.
Aides said there was no sign of a deal but also no sign of
a stalemate. Talks are expected to continue until the last
minute.
"I am still hopeful that a few Republicans will put their
country first and come to us with a credible offer," the
panel's top Democrat, Senator Patty Murray, told reporters
after meeting with fellow Democrats on the panel.
Republican negotiators also met with their party leaders.
Even if the panel reaches a deal, Reid and Boehner would
have to ensure that it can pass Congress. Boehner in particular
would face pressure from a conservative flank that has refused
to back other budget agreements this year.
"I'm convinced, that if in fact there is an agreement, that
it can in fact pass," Boehner told reporters after meeting with
fellow Republicans.
The two congressional leaders were key players in an April
budget deal that avoided a partial government shutdown and
describe each other as friends.
Congress already faces rock-bottom approval ratings after a
bruising year of budget battles that have pushed the federal
government to the brink of default and prompted a first-ever
downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
Failure by the super committee could further undermine
public confidence and lead investors to question whether
Washington has the political will to make tough fiscal choices
at a time when sovereign debt burdens in Greece, Italy and
other countries are rattling world financial markets.
It would not necessarily prompt another credit downgrade
because automatic spending cuts totaling $1.2 trillion would
kick in, falling equally on military and domestic programs.
Analysts have voiced concern that sharp spending cuts
could slow the already tepid U.S. economic growth.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Andy Sullivan;
writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Deborah Charles, Cynthia
Osterman and Paul Simao)