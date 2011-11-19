* Republicans hold early-morning conference call
* Democrats only holding private conversations
* Overall mood is bleak as deadline nears
(Adds Kyl, Kessler comments, background)
By Donna Smith and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 Both sides of the U.S.
Congress' deadlocked "super committee" held separate talks on
Saturday, but formal negotiations remained stalled, reaffirming
gloomy predictions that the deficit-fighting panel may fail.
With a midnight Wednesday deadline fast approaching, the
panel's six Republican and six Democratic members were still
far apart on how to attain a goal of finding at least $1.2
trillion in budget savings over the next 10 years.
The Republican members held a Saturday morning conference
call among themselves, but details about what was said on it
were not immediately available, aides said.
Having rejected the latest Republican offer, the six
Democrats were holding only private conversations this weekend,
with no group meetings planned, aides said.
In a telling remark, Republican Senator Jon Kyl, asked by
reporters on Saturday about the No. 1 point of compromise now,
said, "Well, I'm not sure there is one."
At the same time, he said, "Nobody wants to quit until the
stroke of midnight." Kyl is a super committee member.
The corridors of Congress were largely empty on Saturday.
While most super committee members were in Washington, only Kyl
was seen by reporters in his Capitol Hill office.
In marked contrast to the secrecy that has surrounded much
of the committee's deliberations, six panel members were due to
appear on Sunday television political talk shows. In recent
days, both sides have engaged in a blame game, positioning
themselves for the fallout that could result from failure.
The super committee was born out of last summer's bruising
debt ceiling battle between Republicans and Democrats, which
brought the world's biggest economy to the brink of default and
cost it its AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's.
Given unusual powers to tackle the U.S. government's budget
deficit and debt, which topped $15 trillion on Friday, the
committee was seen by many as the best chance, in the near
term, for the United States to get control of its deficits.
MARKET EXPECTATIONS LOW
Financial markets, focused on the European debt crisis,
have low expectations for the panel. Some analysts are already
looking beyond it to the year-end expiration of economic
stimulus measures such as payroll tax cuts, fearing that the
end of these could damage the fragile U.S. economic recovery.
Then there are the November 2012 elections and a battle
over Bush administration tax cuts extended through 2012. Some
analysts said partisan positioning ahead of those fights has
undermined the super committee's efforts.
"There's still a chance of a deal, but nearly the entire
Washington community is rooting for failure," said Jim Kessler,
vice president for policy at Third Way, a centrist think tank.
A stock market rally could well result if the super
committee defies the odds with a last-minute deal, but markets
were unlikely to swoon if no pact emerges, analysts said.
Automatic budget cuts, evenly split between domestic and
military spending, are due to kick in in 2013 if the committee
fails to reach an agreement. But Congress could try to rework
or undo the legislation mandating the cuts before then.
"It still seems mind-boggling that they could break up
without doing anything. So I still think they'll get something
-- not $1.2 trillion, perhaps a deal around $700 billion," said
Potomac Research policy analyst Greg Valliere.
NO CERTAIN CRISIS
Unlike earlier budget standoffs, a failure next week would
threaten neither a government shutdown nor a debt default.
The threat of automatic cuts has not been enough to jolt
Republicans out of their opposition to new tax increases or
Democrats out of their defense of spending for social programs
such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Driven skyward by deep tax cuts, two foreign wars, a
financial crisis and the start of a severe recession, all
during President George W. Bush's administration, the
nation's debt has only expanded under President Barack Obama.
The annual budget deficit, pegged to be $1.3 trillion this
year, has fallen slightly under Obama. But the tax code is
still riddled with revenue-reducing loopholes and sharply
higher Medicare spending looms ahead as the baby boom ages,
painting a dire long-term U.S. fiscal picture.
Markets and voters have grown increasingly frustrated by
the inability of the Obama administration and a politically
polarized Congress to take firm action. Public approval ratings
for Congress are at rock-bottom levels.
Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, delivering his party's
weekly radio address on Saturday, urged Democrats to help craft
a deal and said it was still possible one could be achieved.
"The hour is late ... But I remain hopeful that we can meet
our goal," Toomey said.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, on Friday floated an offer to try to
break the logjam. His plan would save $643 billion over 10
years, about half the panel's goal, but the two sides could not
even agree on what was in the plan.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Donna Smith, Patrick
Temple-West, Rachelle Younglai and Kevin Drawbaugh. Writing by
Kevin Drawbaugh, Editing by Mary Milliken)