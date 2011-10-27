WASHINGTON Oct 27 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress are calling for $2.2 trillion in deficit reduction,
including significant cuts to healthcare programs for the
elderly and poor along with tax changes that they argue would
boost the economy, congressional aides said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Republican House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner told reporters that most of the "super committee's"
effort in finding at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction
over 10 years should focus on cutting mandatory program
spending. Those include Medicare and Medicaid healthcare for
the poor and elderly and the Social Security retirement
program.
The Republican plan comes as Democrats on the super
committee have called for around $3 trillion in savings over 10
years through an equal mix of spending cuts, including Medicare
and Medicaid, and tax increases.
