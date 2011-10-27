WASHINGTON Oct 27 Republicans in the U.S. Congress are calling for $2.2 trillion in deficit reduction, including significant cuts to healthcare programs for the elderly and poor along with tax changes that they argue would boost the economy, congressional aides said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told reporters that most of the "super committee's" effort in finding at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years should focus on cutting mandatory program spending. Those include Medicare and Medicaid healthcare for the poor and elderly and the Social Security retirement program.

The Republican plan comes as Democrats on the super committee have called for around $3 trillion in savings over 10 years through an equal mix of spending cuts, including Medicare and Medicaid, and tax increases. (Reporting by Donna Smith, Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech)