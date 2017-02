WASHINGTON Nov 2 Expectations of a successful deficit-reduction deal by a special panel of Congress "are low," a leading Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday.

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters that while his expectations are low that the "super committee" will be able to find at least $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction over the next 10 years, he remains "hopeful." (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Editing by Vicki Allen)