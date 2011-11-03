WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said that a deficit-reduction deal being negotiated in Congress could have revenue increases but "there clearly is a limit."

Boehner, the leading Republican in the U.S. Congress, complained to reporters that Democrats were insisting on significant revenue increases in a debt-reduction measure but were unwilling to make significant changes to popular benefit programs. Those include Medicare and Medicaid healthcare for the poor and elderly. (Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Jackie Frank)