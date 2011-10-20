Oct 20 A special deficit-reduction committee of the U.S. Congress is deeply engaged in negotiations on a long-term budget plan as it faces a Nov. 23 for reaching a deal, Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf said on Thursday.

Elmendorf, speaking in New York to the Council on Foreign Relations, also said that the non-partisan CBO is "very, very intensively" providing the "super committee" with the budgetary effects of different proposals they are considering.

But Elmendorf added that he did not know where the super committee's discussions will lead. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Vicki Allen)