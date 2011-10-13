* Democrats, Republicans split on recommendations
* 'Super committee' work isn't made much easier
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 A special committee of U.S.
Congress, struggling to find bipartisan consensus on ways to
cut the federal budget, is not getting much help from
colleagues who have been asked for their ideas to shrink
deficits.
The regular committees of Congress have until Friday to
submit recommendations to the "super committee" that is in
charge of identifying at least $1.2 trillion in savings over a
decade through spending cuts and/or revenue increases.
But Republicans and Democrats on most of the congressional
committees have failed to come together on budget cuts, leaving
the super committee with a laundry list of partisan
suggestions.
"There was one meeting of all the House Ways and Means
Democrats and Republicans, but nothing has emanated from that,"
Representative Sandy Levin, the committee's senior Democrat,
told Reuters.
The Ways and Means Committee has oversight of tax and
healthcare policy -- two of the biggest issues in super
committee deficit-reduction negotiations. The panel's
Republican chairman, Dave Camp, is a super committee member.
There is also no agreement between the political parties
for another big area of potential savings -- defense spending.
The dearth of bipartisan deficit-reduction ideas from
congressional committees underscores the reason the super
committee was created in the first place last August: Lawmakers
cannot agree on how to fix Washington's annual budget deficits
that have hovered around $1.5 trillion.
One of the few bipartisan submissions to the panel came
from the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. But
there is a hitch: The five-paragraph letter by Democratic
Chairwoman Barbara Boxer and James Inhofe, the senior
Republican, contained not one penny of deficit-reduction
ideas.
Instead they urged the super committee not to cut highway
and infrastructure programs. "Congress must, at a minimum,
maintain current transportation funding levels," they wrote.
POTENTIAL TARGET
U.S. farm programs are a potential target, with President
Barack Obama proposing $33 billion in cuts over a decade.
The Senate Agriculture Committee was trying to find
bipartisan agreement on $20 billion to $33 billion in savings,
mostly by paring or eliminating some crop subsidies, according
to Republican Senator Charles Grassley. [ID:nN1E79A0K0]
A much larger potential pool of savings is in the defense
sector, where annual budgets have skyrocketed over the past
decade with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have exceeded
$700 billion.
If a majority of the super committee fails to reach a deal
by Nov. 23, automatic spending cuts would be set in motion
beginning in 2013, with half of those aimed at defense.
The lead Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee,
Representative Adam Smith, urged the super committee to "avoid
cuts to the national defense" beyond what is already in place.
Instead, he proposed "significant revenue increases" -- an idea
most Republicans in Congress reject.
Likewise, Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce
Committee said the "majority" of savings in the super committee
"should be composed of revenues to balance the spending cuts
already enacted."
They called for spending $16 billion in programs under
their jurisdiction in the near term to help stimulate the
economy. But these Democrats also called for some healthcare
savings, mostly administrative changes, not benefit cuts.
Asked whether congressional committees were making a
challenging deficit-reduction task any easier, Senator Jon Kyl,
a Republican super committee member, said, "I think it's mixed.
With some, it may not be all that helpful. With others it could
well be."
(Editing by Vicki Allen)