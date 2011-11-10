BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
NEW YORK Nov 10 It is too early to say that the U.S. congressional "super committee" will fail in its task of finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings, White House budget director Jack Lew said on Thursday.
"There is reason to be cautious," Lew said in a conference organized by the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. "We need to give them space to work. It's substantially premature to write it off as a failure."
He added, however, that at a time of great uncertainty in Europe there was extra urgency for Washington to show "it has things in control." (Reporting for Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"