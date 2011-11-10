NEW YORK Nov 10 It is too early to say that the U.S. congressional "super committee" will fail in its task of finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings, White House budget director Jack Lew said on Thursday.

"There is reason to be cautious," Lew said in a conference organized by the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. "We need to give them space to work. It's substantially premature to write it off as a failure."

He added, however, that at a time of great uncertainty in Europe there was extra urgency for Washington to show "it has things in control." (Reporting for Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)