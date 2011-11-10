* White House budget director cautiously optimistic

* Euro-zone crisis putting pressure on Washington to act

* Failure to act now would feed "perfect storm" in 2012 (Adds quotes from White House budget director, background)

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Nov 10 It is too early to say that the U.S. congressional "super committee" will fail in its task of finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings, White House budget director Jack Lew said on Thursday.

"There is reason to be cautious. The challenges that the super committee has are very substantial," Lew said in a conference organized by the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

"But I still think that right there they have a couple of weeks and an important job to do. We need to give them space to do it. ... It's substantially premature to write it off as a failure."

The 12-member bipartisan committee known as the "super committee" has until Nov. 23 to break a deadlock between Republicans and Democrats and suggest deficit reduction measures to be voted by Congress.

At the heart of the debate is a Democratic demand that significant revenue increases be part of any 10-year deal -- something Republicans have been resisting. Without Republican concessions on taxes, Democrats are not seen agreeing to the kind of healthcare and retirement benefit program savings Republicans want.

Growing uncertainty in Europe due to the region's debt crisis makes it more urgent for Washington to show "it has things under control," Lew argued.

"The need to act sooner rather than later is clear," he said. "The same action taken today versus a year from today will be much more powerful in terms of restoring confidence both in the United States and in the international community."

Lew warned against leaving tough budget decisions to the end of 2012, when a "perfect storm" will be breeding in Washington due to the expiration of the Bush-era tax cuts. January 2013 will also be the time when a new president could be taking office and when a new Congress will be seated.

"If they fail to meet the deadline in November, nothing really happens until January 2013 -- the draconian across-the-board cuts in defense and in non-defense are set up to take effect in January 2013," he said.

"That is also the time when the tax cuts that were extended last December expire. So it is kind of a perfect storm that brews next fall into January. I think it's hugely preferable for Congress to get the work done this year." (Editing by Leslie Adler)