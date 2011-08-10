WASHINGTON Aug 10 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday announced his three appointees to a special committee that will try to find new federal budget savings by the end of November.

McConnell named Senator Jon Kyl, the No. 2 ranking Republican in the Senate, and Senators Rob Portman and Pat Toomey to the 12-member bipartisan panel that will search for savings that could total around $1.5 trillion in savings. (Reporting by Richard Cowan)