WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. congressional "super committee" on deficit reduction should consider comprehensive tax reform, two Republican members of the panel said on Thursday at the bipartisan committee's first meeting.

Representatives David Camp, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, along with Senator Rob Portman said such reform could be a key to bringing down the deficit and spur economic growth.

