Nov 16 A special deficit-reduction committee of
the U.S. Congress is in feverish negotiations to meet its
fast-approaching deadline to find at least $1.2 trillion in
government savings over the next 10 years.
The "super committee" was established in early August after
President Barack Obama and Congress failed to agree on
significant, long-term measures to reduce federal budget
deficits that have topped $1 trillion in each of the past three
years.
Instead, a $917 billion deficit-reduction package was
enacted, coupled with provisions to raise U.S. borrowing
authority and avoid a government default on its debt. Financial
markets had been hoping for more like $4 trillion in savings to
put the United States on a fiscally responsible course.
The law that created the super committee granted it unusual
powers to rush legislation through Congress if a majority of
its six Republican and six Democratic members can come up with
a plan.
Here are key dates in the super committee's work:
* NOV. 21 is the deadline for a deal to be presented to all
members of the super committee. By this date, the Congressional
Budget Office would give its estimate of the impact of the
legislation on budget deficits. Once the deal is publicly
posted, there is a 48-hour period before the super committee
can vote on the deal.
* NOV. 23 is the deadline for the super committee to vote
on a deficit-reduction plan. A simple majority of the 12
members, or at least seven, would have to agree for the measure
to advance. The super committee members would be voting on
specific legislation to carry out spending cuts and/or tax
increases. A report would contain a detailed statement of
findings, conclusions and recommendations.
* DEC. 2 is the deadline for the super committee to
"report" any deal it approves to Obama and congressional
leaders. This moves the legislation out of the super committee
and into the regular machinery of Congress.
* DEC. 9 is the deadline for regular committees of
Congress, which might have some oversight of the
deficit-reduction bill, to advance the legislation. But these
panels cannot amend the deal. If these panels refuse to act,
the legislation is "discharged" from their oversight.
Two days after the super committee advances the deal or it
is discharged from all other committees, the Democratic leader
of the Senate can queue up the legislation. A maximum of 30
hours of debate on the bill is allowed and a minority of
senators is not allowed to put up procedural roadblocks to slow
it or block it.
* DEC. 23 is the deadline for the House and Senate to pass
the super committee's deficit-reduction deal. No amendments are
allowed.
* If either the Nov. 23 or Dec. 23 deadlines are missed,
any deficit-reduction legislation would no longer enjoy the
special treatment that prohibits amendments to the legislation
and procedural roadblocks.
* JANUARY 2013: If the super committee fails to embrace a
deal, this is when automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion
begin to phase in over 10 years. The cuts would be split evenly
between domestic and defense programs.
* DEADLINE EXTENSION? If the super committee needed more
time, it could ask Congress for an extension. But plenty of
experts are skeptical there would be enough votes for passage.
* VETO OVERRIDE: If Obama were to veto any deal passed by
Congress, there would be a quick move by each chamber to
overturn his decision.
