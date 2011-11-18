(Adds details and quote)

WASHINGTON Nov 17 Some U.S. lawmakers would push to change automatic spending cuts that would go into effect in 2013 if a deficit-reduction panel fails in its efforts to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings, a Republican member of the panel said on Thursday.

Senator Patrick Toomey, interviewed on CNBC, said: "I think we would then have a very concerted effort to reconfigure" the automatic spending cuts that otherwise would be evenly divided between domestic and military programs.

A week ago, President Barack Obama called the Democratic and Republican leaders of the "super committee" to warn them that he would not accept any legislation that attempted to water down the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts if they are triggered.

Republicans have complained that $600 billion in new military spending cuts over 10 years would hurt national security. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has urged the super committee to strike a deal and avoid what he has called "devastating" reductions.

Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have warned that they are preparing legislation to block the additional defense spending cuts if the super committee cannot find its own plan for trimming U.S. budget deficits, which threaten the country's long-term fiscal and economic health.

The super committee has until Nov. 23 to reach agreement on a deficit-reduction plan.

Toomey said that Republicans "believe the $1.2 trillion in cuts are absolutely necessary. But the composition of those cuts is something that we could improve upon."

Legislation to change the composition of the cuts would likely have a difficult time passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Harry Reid has said he would not support such a move.