WASHINGTON Nov 17 Some U.S. lawmakers would
push to change automatic spending cuts that would go into
effect in 2013 if a deficit-reduction panel fails in its
efforts to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings, a Republican
member of the panel said on Thursday.
Senator Patrick Toomey, interviewed on CNBC, said: "I think
we would then have a very concerted effort to reconfigure" the
automatic spending cuts that otherwise would be evenly divided
between domestic and military programs.
A week ago, President Barack Obama called the Democratic
and Republican leaders of the "super committee" to warn them
that he would not accept any legislation that attempted to
water down the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts if they
are triggered.
Republicans have complained that $600 billion in new
military spending cuts over 10 years would hurt national
security. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has urged the super
committee to strike a deal and avoid what he has called
"devastating" reductions.
Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have
warned that they are preparing legislation to block the
additional defense spending cuts if the super committee cannot
find its own plan for trimming U.S. budget deficits, which
threaten the country's long-term fiscal and economic health.
The super committee has until Nov. 23 to reach agreement on
a deficit-reduction plan.
Toomey said that Republicans "believe the $1.2 trillion in
cuts are absolutely necessary. But the composition of those
cuts is something that we could improve upon."
Legislation to change the composition of the cuts would
likely have a difficult time passing the Democratic-controlled
Senate, where Majority Leader Harry Reid has said he would not
support such a move.
