WASHINGTON Nov 17 Some U.S. lawmakers would push to change automatic spending cuts that would go into effect in 2013 if a deficit-reduction panel fails in its efforts to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings, a Republican member of the panel said on Thursday.

Senator Patrick Toomey, interviewed on CNBC, said: "I think we would then have a very concerted effort to reconfigure" the automatic spending cuts that otherwise would be evenly divided between domestic and military programs. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Eric Beech)