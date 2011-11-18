WASHINGTON Nov 17 Some U.S. lawmakers would
push to change automatic spending cuts that would go into
effect in 2013 if a deficit-reduction panel fails in its
efforts to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings, a Republican
member of the panel said on Thursday.
Senator Patrick Toomey, interviewed on CNBC, said: "I think
we would then have a very concerted effort to reconfigure" the
automatic spending cuts that otherwise would be evenly divided
between domestic and military programs.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Eric Beech)