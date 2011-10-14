(Adds survey details, background on floating rate notes)

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on issuance of floating-rate notes and Treasury bill auctions that allow bids at negative interest rates.

The questions about the unprecedented initiatives under consideration were contained in the Treasury's quarterly refunding survey of primary government bond dealers.

The survey also asked dealers to assess whether the Treasury's current auction schedule is well suited to expected U.S. government financing needs and the economic outlook. The Treasury is expected to meet with dealers on Oct. 28, ahead of its Nov. 2 debt refunding announcement.

"In recent months, a number of Treasury bill auctions have closed with an interest rate of zero. In addition, a number of Treasury bills have traded at negative interest rates in the secondary market. Going forward, should Treasury consider allowing negative rate bidding in bill auctions?" the survey asked.

In February, the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee suggested that the department consider issuing floating rate notes -- a form of debt never before offered by the Treasury. Government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, and the Federal Home Loan Bank System are regular issuers of floating rate notes.

The survey asked dealers to comment on the "optimal structure for such a product, how it would affect Treasury's overall cost of borrowing and whether you expect robust market demand for such a product."

A U.S. Treasury official said that the floating-rate notes and negative-rate bill auctions were only being studied and no decisions had been made.