WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on issuance of
floating-rate notes and Treasury bill auctions that allow bids
at negative interest rates.
The questions about the unprecedented initiatives under
consideration were contained in the Treasury's quarterly
refunding survey of primary government bond dealers.
The survey also asked dealers to assess whether the
Treasury's current auction schedule is well suited to expected
U.S. government financing needs and the economic outlook. The
Treasury is expected to meet with dealers on Oct. 28, ahead of
its Nov. 2 debt refunding announcement.
"In recent months, a number of Treasury bill auctions have
closed with an interest rate of zero. In addition, a number of
Treasury bills have traded at negative interest rates in the
secondary market. Going forward, should Treasury consider
allowing negative rate bidding in bill auctions?" the survey
asked.
In February, the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
suggested that the department consider issuing floating rate
notes -- a form of debt never before offered by the Treasury.
Government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, and the Federal Home Loan Bank System
are regular issuers of floating rate notes.
The survey asked dealers to comment on the "optimal
structure for such a product, how it would affect Treasury's
overall cost of borrowing and whether you expect robust market
demand for such a product."
A U.S. Treasury official said that the floating-rate notes
and negative-rate bill auctions were only being studied and no
decisions had been made.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)