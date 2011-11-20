WASHINGTON Nov 20 Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, the U.S. congressional "super committee" is expected to concede failure on Monday in its bid to reach a deal to cut the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion, senior congressional aides said on Sunday.

The aides, one a Democrat, the other a Republican, told Reuters in separate interviews that there has been no movement on Sunday toward common ground on the issues of tax hikes and spending cuts, key elements in any deal.

They said unless there is a breakthrough soon, the 12-member committee is expected to admit defeat on Monday. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)