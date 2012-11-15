BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
In consideration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the noncompetitive and competitive closing times for the 9-year 8-month TIPS auction to be held on November 21, 2012, will be 11:00 and 11:30 ET, respectively, the Treasury said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.