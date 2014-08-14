FOREX-Dollar on defensive for packed week of Fed speakers
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
WASHINGTON Aug 14 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities: here
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.