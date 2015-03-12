US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as healthcare bill in doubt
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, see: here
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.