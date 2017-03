CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed vs weaker greenback; Poloz awaited

(Adds analyst quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3376, or 74.76 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve * 10-year yield touches its lowest in nearly 4 months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 27 The Canadian dollar was little changed on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as lower oil prices offset broadbased losses for the greenback, while investors braced for a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz. Poloz i