CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to one-week high as trade fears abate

(Adds portfolio manager quote, details on Canada's stock market; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3067, or 76.53 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 18 at C$1.3062 * Canadian bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches a 1-month high By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 25 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investor fears of a more unfavorable trade ou