WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Treasury Department
said it will be ready to resume so-called extraordinary measures
to ensure all debt obligations are met starting from May 19, a
Treasury official said on Thursday.
A bill allowing the U.S. government to borrow money beyond
its record $16.4 trillion debt limit won final Congressional
approval earlier on Thursday. The bill, which needs to be signed
by President Barack Obama, suspends the debt limit until May 19.
The U.S. first touched the debt limit on Dec. 31, and the
Treasury Department began shuffling around funds to ensure the
government could still make all its payments while Congress
debated the debt limit.
Once Obama approves the legislation, the Treasury said it
would start unwinding the measures it was using.