WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Treasury Department
will require foreign governments and central banks to report
large holdings of U.S. federal debt, the Obama administration
said on Wednesday.
The new rule was published in the Federal Register and takes
effect on March 10. It will also require more disclosure from
investors in interest rate derivatives contracts, the Treasury
said.
The U.S. government began collecting information on large
Treasuries positions in 1996 after short squeezes in some notes
caused by traders at Salomon Brothers, which later became part
of Citigroup Inc, raised concerns that market participants
could use large positions to manipulate prices.
Foreign central banks and governments were exempt from the
reporting requirements, although China and Japan have since
grown to be giant holders of Treasuries.
The Treasury said more information from bondholders would
help the government monitor supply and demand for U.S. debt.
