WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Treasury Department
will begin asking foreign governments and central banks to
report large holdings of U.S. federal debt, the Obama
administration said on Wednesday.
The policy was announced in a rule published in the Federal
Register and takes effect on March 10. It will also require more
disclosure from investors in interest rate derivatives
contracts, the Treasury said.
The U.S. government began collecting information on large
Treasuries positions in 1996 after short squeezes in some notes
caused by traders at Salomon Brothers, which later became part
of Citigroup Inc, raised concerns that market participants
could use large positions to manipulate prices.
More recently, analysts have scratched their heads over
Treasury data pointing to giant purchases of Treasuries in
countries like Belgium, with many suspecting that firms are
buying on China's behalf. China has grown to be a major holder
of Treasuries.
The new rule removes the long-standing exemption from the
reporting requirements that had been granted to foreign central
banks and governments, but in a diplomatic twist, it also says
their disclosures will be "voluntary."
The Treasury said more information from bondholders would
help the government monitor supply and demand for U.S. debt.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Matthew Lewis)