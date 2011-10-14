(Adds quotes and details)

WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Representative Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic member of a special congressional panel, said on Friday that it was "still unclear" whether the committee will succeed in coming up a plan to slash deficits.

Van Hollen, speaking at a discussion sponsored by the National Journal, said he was "absolutely convinced" that the 12-member bipartisan "super committee" was working hard to reach an agreement by its Nov. 23 deadline.

The panel is trying to find at least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10 years.

Many in the U.S. Congress, as well as in the financial community, have said it is crucial for the panel to succeed to help put the nation on a more sound fiscal footing. But Van Hollen said it was unclear if the committee would.

"I really can't handicap the odds" of success, he said in response to a question.

Van Hollen noted, as many Democrats have, that it is also important to deal with the sluggish U.S. economy in the short-term, in addition to addressing long-term deficit problems.

The super committee has been holding closed-door meetings for weeks and the six Democrats and six Republicans have mostly refrained from commenting publicly on their work.

Sources have told Reuters that most of the Republicans on the panel have signaled a willingness to consider some revenue increases in exchange for Democrats going along with some healthcare cuts.

A reduction in corporate tax rates and closing some tax loopholes also are being weighed, according to sources.

Van Hollen said that the value of various tax breaks currently in law could be lowered, thus raising some revenues.

"It remains our goal to reach agreement," Van Hollen said. He added that it was still possible for the super committee to exceed its minimum goal of $1.2 trillion in savings. But, he added that he did not want to underestimate the challenges facing the panel.

