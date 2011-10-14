WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Representative Chris
Van Hollen, a Democratic member of a special deficit-reduction
panel in Congress, on Friday said that it was "still unclear"
whether the committee will succeed in coming up with a budget
plan.
Van Hollen, speaking at a discussion sponsored by the
National Journal, said he was "absolutely convinced" that the
12-member bipartisan "super committee" was working hard to
reach an agreement by Nov. 23.
The panel is trying to find at least $1.2 trillion in
savings over 10 years. Van Hollen noted that it is also
important to deal with the sluggish U.S. economy in the
short-term.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)