WASHINGTON Aug 10 The White House on Wednesday said President Barack Obama expects the members of a special congressional committee to make a serious effort to tackle the U.S. deficit.

The bipartisan 12-member committee, to include six Democrats and six Republicans, aims to agree on measures to lower the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

