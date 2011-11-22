Nov 22 While the now-defunct U.S. congressional
"super committee" draws public ire for failing to craft a
deficit-reduction deal, its inaction produced a number of
winners and losers in government and the private sector.
Here are some of them:
WINNERS
* Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security recipients who
might have seen a reduction in healthcare and pension benefits.
The panel was considering a number of measures to try to reduce
soaring healthcare costs and reduce the government's financial
burden of providing benefits to an aging population.
* The oil and gas industry. It survived efforts by
Democrats to curtail industry tax breaks amid soaring profits.
Super committee members were said to have considered changing
an inventory accounting method in a way that would have
stripped retailers and energy firms of their ability to trim
taxes.
* The pharmaceutical industry. It escaped Democrats'
efforts to reduce prescription drug costs for Medicare. One
idea that gained some traction would have reimbursed drug
companies at the lower Medicaid price for those beneficiaries
who are eligible for both the Medicare health program for the
elderly and Medicaid health program for the poor.
* Hedge fund managers. The panel's failure to get a deal
put to rest an effort to plug some tax loopholes. Hedge fund
and private equity managers pay a 15 percent capital gains rate
on a large chunk of their annual earnings, known as "carried
interest," instead the 35 percent ordinary income tax rate.
* Owners of second homes, yachts and corporate jets. Panel
members were considering ending the mortgage interest rate
deduction for second homes and yachts. They also were looking
at closing a tax break for corporate jets.
LOSERS
* The defense industry. The super committee's failure
triggers $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts to start in
January 2013. Half of those cuts will fall on military
spending, but lawmakers are already maneuvering to try to stop
them or at least reduce the amount.
* Medicare providers. Although cuts to Medicare are limited
under the law that sets in motion the automatic spending cuts,
they all fall on hospitals and other healthcare providers.
Still, many in the health industry feel cuts to healthcare
providers could have been even deeper if the super committee
had succeeded.
* Federal food safety, border security, environmental
protection and financial regulatory agencies along with a
number of other domestic programs that will see their budgets
slashed under the automatic spending cuts.
* The poor who rely on food stamps, housing, education and
heating assistance. These programs could be hit hard by the
across-the-board spending cuts.
* The American people. Washington's failure to come to
grips with budget deficits, which have topped $1 trillion in
each of the last three years, could lead to higher interest
rates. Delaying action eventually could leader to even steeper
cuts to federal retirement programs to bring better balance to
the books. The U.S. debt, now at $15 trillion, has nearly
tripled in a little more than a decade.
* Congress. Record-low approval rating of less than 10
percent may fall even further as angry voters mull additional
evidence of Washington's dysfunction. Senator Olympia Snowe,
one of the few remaining moderate Republicans in Congress, said
the panel's failure "represents yet another regrettable
milestone in Congress's steady march toward abject
ineffectiveness."
