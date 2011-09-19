Sept 19 President Barack Obama unveiled proposals on Monday to trim about $3 trillion from the deficit over a decade, with cuts to Medicare providers and a boost to taxes paid by wealthier Americans. [ID:nS1E78I0K3]

Republican leaders in Congress have ruled out any new tax proposals, so the plan faces slim odds on its own.

Below are some potential winners and losers from various sections of the plan, which incorporates Obama's $447 billion package of tax and spending measures introduced on Sept. 8.

CORPORATIONS

In addition to the payroll tax cuts Obama proposed earlier last week, he wants a revamp of the entire tax code, including lowering the corporate rate, now 35 percent, among the highest tax rates in the world.

As part of that effort, Obama would slash tax breaks and other preferences, including oil company tax breaks and agricultural subsidies.

As part of the jobs plan introduced last week, companies that hire new workers would get a complete payroll tax holiday for jobs created or wage increases.

The plan would also boost fees charged by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to mortgage lenders to ensure repayment of new home loans.

Winners: Companies now paying near the statutory 35 percent tax rate, which would see their bills drop.

Losers: Multinational companies, often technology firms and others with big profits abroad, that pay much lower tax rates because of many deductions.

MEDICARE PROVIDERS

The plan includes $248 billion in savings from Medicare, the government health insurance program for 50 million elderly and disabled individuals. About 90 percent of the savings would come from reducing overpayments in Medicare to healthcare providers such as insurance companies and hospitals.

It would not change the eligibility age for Medicare benefits.

Losers: Health insurance companies and hospitals could pay more to treat Medicare patients.

TAXPAYERS, WORKERS

Obama wants to lower tax rates for most Americans, but allow tax cuts to expire for high-income earners -- individuals making $200,000 or more a year. The top rates would therefore go back to 36 percent and 39.6 percent, from the current 33 percent and 35 percent respectively.

The administration proposes that no individual earning more than $1 million a year should pay a smaller share of income from taxes than middle-class families.

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner declined to be specific about how that would work, leaving details up to lawmakers.

The proposal also extends the payroll tax cut for workers enacted last year, which cuts in half the 6.2 percent tax rate workers now pay through their paychecks.

The plan would also boost taxes on certain income earned by fund managers, often called "carried interest." Hedge fund managers and some others pay a lower capital gains tax rate for managing clients' investments.

As part of Obama's jobs plan, he has asked for a cap on itemized deductions and some exemptions at 28 percent for individuals earning more than $200,000 and families making more than $250,000.

Losers: Individuals in the upper-income categories, who would also see some of their investment tax rates go up under Obama's plan.

POLITICAL WINNERS AND LOSERS

Many say the plan is a political document, since Republicans and even some Democrats give it little chance of passing on its own.

Obama, facing a tough re-election fight with a sputtering economy and dipping approval ratings, is trying to put Republicans in a corner, by having them defend tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.

Republicans can argue Obama is not being serious by proposing a plan with proposals Congress has rejected in the past. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney)