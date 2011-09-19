Sept 19 President Barack Obama unveiled
proposals on Monday to trim about $3 trillion from the deficit
over a decade, with cuts to Medicare providers and a boost to
taxes paid by wealthier Americans. [ID:nS1E78I0K3]
Republican leaders in Congress have ruled out any new tax
proposals, so the plan faces slim odds on its own.
Below are some potential winners and losers from various
sections of the plan, which incorporates Obama's $447 billion
package of tax and spending measures introduced on Sept. 8.
CORPORATIONS
In addition to the payroll tax cuts Obama proposed earlier
last week, he wants a revamp of the entire tax code, including
lowering the corporate rate, now 35 percent, among the highest
tax rates in the world.
As part of that effort, Obama would slash tax breaks and
other preferences, including oil company tax breaks and
agricultural subsidies.
As part of the jobs plan introduced last week, companies
that hire new workers would get a complete payroll tax holiday
for jobs created or wage increases.
The plan would also boost fees charged by Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to mortgage lenders to ensure repayment of new home
loans.
Winners: Companies now paying near the statutory 35 percent
tax rate, which would see their bills drop.
Losers: Multinational companies, often technology firms
and others with big profits abroad, that pay much lower tax
rates because of many deductions.
MEDICARE PROVIDERS
The plan includes $248 billion in savings from Medicare,
the government health insurance program for 50 million elderly
and disabled individuals. About 90 percent of the savings would
come from reducing overpayments in Medicare to healthcare
providers such as insurance companies and hospitals.
It would not change the eligibility age for Medicare
benefits.
Losers: Health insurance companies and hospitals could pay
more to treat Medicare patients.
TAXPAYERS, WORKERS
Obama wants to lower tax rates for most Americans, but
allow tax cuts to expire for high-income earners -- individuals
making $200,000 or more a year. The top rates would therefore
go back to 36 percent and 39.6 percent, from the current 33
percent and 35 percent respectively.
The administration proposes that no individual earning more
than $1 million a year should pay a smaller share of income
from taxes than middle-class families.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner declined to be specific
about how that would work, leaving details up to lawmakers.
The proposal also extends the payroll tax cut for workers
enacted last year, which cuts in half the 6.2 percent tax rate
workers now pay through their paychecks.
The plan would also boost taxes on certain income earned by
fund managers, often called "carried interest." Hedge fund
managers and some others pay a lower capital gains tax rate for
managing clients' investments.
As part of Obama's jobs plan, he has asked for a cap on
itemized deductions and some exemptions at 28 percent for
individuals earning more than $200,000 and families making more
than $250,000.
Losers: Individuals in the upper-income categories, who
would also see some of their investment tax rates go up under
Obama's plan.
POLITICAL WINNERS AND LOSERS
Many say the plan is a political document, since
Republicans and even some Democrats give it little chance of
passing on its own.
Obama, facing a tough re-election fight with a sputtering
economy and dipping approval ratings, is trying to put
Republicans in a corner, by having them defend tax breaks for
corporations and the wealthy.
Republicans can argue Obama is not being serious by
proposing a plan with proposals Congress has rejected in the
past.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney)