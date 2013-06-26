(Corrects day to Tuesday, not Monday)
By Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK, June 25 The chief executive of U.S.
private equity giant Carlyle Group bought a copy of the
first newspaper printing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence
for a record $632,500 on Tuesday, adding to his collection of
historic documents for public view.
David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-CEO of the
Washington-based asset manager, bought the printing of The
Pennsylvania Evening Post from July 6, 1776, two days after
American colonists declared their independence from the British
crown.
It was the highest price ever paid at auction for a historic
newspaper, said Seth Kaller, an expert and dealer in historic
documents who represented the seller in the auction at the
Robert A. Siegel Galleries in New York.
Rubenstein has acquired several historic documents that are
on loan to U.S. institutions, including a copy of the
Emancipation Proclamation declaring freedom for slaves that is
signed by Abraham Lincoln and on loan to the Oval Office of the
White House, Carlyle spokesman Christopher Ullman said.
"He purchases these and then is putting them on permanent
loan at important institutions so that more people can see
them," Ullman said. "When he dies, he'll make them permanent."
Among those are a 1297 copy of the Magna Carta on loan to
the National Archives, where the signed manuscripts of the
Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill
of Rights are displayed, and the first map of the United States
after declaring independence, on display at the Library of
Congress, Ullman said.
Rubenstein has not yet decided where to display The
Pennsylvania Evening Post, one of 19 copies known to exist.
The one Rubenstein bought was in very fine condition, Kaller
said.
"It looks like it did in 1776," Kaller said. "No fading and
very little toning to the paper."
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Leslie Adler)