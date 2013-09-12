Sept 12 Investors holding defaulted municipal
bonds sold by Alabama's Jefferson County and other local
governments will recover less than the average 80 cents on the
dollar of recent decades, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday.
"After historically being extremely high, recoveries in
future local government defaults are likely to be closer to the
lower ones experienced in the corporate sector," Moody's said in
a commentary.
Moody's also said local government defaults will remain
rare.
In addition to Jefferson County, whose sewer system
creditors have signed off on a pending agreement that promises
bondholders about 60 cents on the dollar, Moody's analysts led
by Cristin Jacoby said recoveries in Detroit; Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania; and California's Stockton and San Bernardino will
likely fall short of 80 percent.
Bondholders appear to be losing expected safeguards when
competing with other creditors in municipal bankruptcies,
Moody's said.
"Recent cases highlight the uncertain outcomes for the
treatment of bondholders in Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceedings. In
particular, the relative standing of debt versus unfunded
pension liabilities is under challenge in Stockton, San
Bernardino, and Detroit," the analysts said.
Moody's added that defaults and bankruptcies may become
more attractive for local governments if they prove to be
effective at regaining solvency.
"Depending on the final outcome of local government
bankruptcies, such as Detroit, we could see more stressed local
governments turn to bankruptcy as a tool for reducing or
restructuring their debt or pension obligations," they said.
However, the analysts concluded that risk for contagion is
limited. Only half of U.S. states allow local governments to
file for bankruptcy, and it is still unclear "what stigma
investors may attach to issuers who file."