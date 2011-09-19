* Donley says F-35 key to U.S. air dominance going forward
* No alternative to radar-evading jet: 'it must succeed'
* But Pentagon mulls production delay due to tight budget
(Add Pentagon on production delays, Lockheed quotes)
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Air Force Secretary Michael
Donley reaffirmed his commitment to the troubled F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter on Monday, even as Pentagon officials considered
further delaying production of the radar-evading jet to ease
budget pressures.
Donley, the service's top civilian leader, said the United
States needed Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) next-generation jet
fighter as well as a new long-range bomber if the United States
is to maintain its air superiority into the future.
Donley's pledge to protect the two high-cost weapons
systems came as the Pentagon is grappling with how to cut $350
billion in national security spending over the next decade.
That figure that could rise to $900 billion unless Congress
agrees on a compromise package of reductions by year's end.
"We remain committed to maintaining air superiority and the
capability to hold any target at risk," Donley told a
convention of the Air Force Association support group, noting
the average age of the U.S. fighter fleet is 22 years old.
"Modernizing our aging ... fighter force depends on the
fifth generation capabilities of the Joint Strike Fighter," he
added. "Simply put, there is no alternative to the F-35
program. It must succeed."
But even as he spoke, three people familiar with the
fighter program said senior Pentagon officials were considering
postponing production of an additional 100 F-35 fighter jets as
part of a five-year defense plan to be sent to Congress.
"No decision is likely to be made until November or
December, but this is clearly a major option that would help
the Department of Defense" meet savings mandates, said one
person who was not authorized to speak on the record.
The program has already been restructured twice over the
past two years, postponing production of over 224 jets -- moves
that tend to drive up the price of each airplane in the short
term.
While strongly backing the F-35, Donley suggested there
could be some changes in the works.
"We will noodle on F-35 details at the margin to try to
find that right balance between getting production moving as
quickly as possible but also making sure that we've wrung out
all of the issues in F-35," he said.
Lockheed Executive Vice President Tom Burbage said the
company was carefully monitoring the impact of the budget
debates on the F-35 but had no inside information on any
additional production delays.
"We're hopeful that we're going to turn the corner and
start going up in production ramp pretty soon because obviously
there are economies of scale that come with increasing the
volume through the factories," he told reporters.
He said testing of the troubled fighter, which has suffered
delays and cost overruns, was progressing well this year and
Lockheed could soon make the argument that risks were coming
down and production could begin to rise. He said the plant
would be producing up to four planes a month by next spring.
The F-35 is the Pentagon's largest weapons procurement
project. The military plans to purchase 2,443 of the aircraft
through 2035 at a total cost of some $385 billion. U.S. allies
overseas plan to buy some 700 planes.
The F-35 -- which has Air Force, Marine and Navy variants
-- is designed to replace several different types of
warplanes.
But the spiraling price of the aircraft and concerns about
lifetime maintenance costs have led to greater scrutiny of the
program, with some critics calling for cuts or an elimination
of one or two of the three variants.
Donley said even as the Air Force worked to reduce
spending, it was committed to building key capabilities, like
maintaining air superiority, retaining air bases abroad and
ensuring U.S. nuclear deterrence, including the "triad" of
delivery systems -- bombers, missiles and submarines.
He did not specify what areas might be cut to reduce
spending.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)